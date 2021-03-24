Champaign County Humane Society searches for missing dog

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society said one of their newest dogs ran away Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, officials said Rome is “an intact male pitbull.” He was wearing an orange collar with a black leash attached when he got away from his handler.

“He is very very fearful! Please do not chase him,” said officials.

He was last seen near Casey’s General Store on University Avenue in Urbana. If anyone sees him, call the humane society at (217) 344-7297. Staff will be there until around 7:30 p.m.. If you see him past that time, leave a message for them with details on where you saw him.