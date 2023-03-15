CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Furry friends in Champaign County are moving to a new home this week. The Humane Society is relocating and getting ready to open its doors.

The new buildings are big, modern and provide more room for animals and activities that they didn’t have before while in Urbana. Now, the Champaign County Humane Society is tripling its amount of space, and volunteers are helping bring all the animals from the old location to the new one.

On Wednesday, volunteers moved 37 dogs over. Earlier in the week, they moved cats and other small pets.

Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director, said she’s excited to see it all happen. The multi-million dollar facility has been years in the making.

She said the new layout aims at keeping the animals even healthier.

“It was a lot about finding a better way to layout the space for animals’ mental health which affects their ability to stay physically healthy,” Tiefenbrunn said.

“We’ve got really good separation of species with cats on the north side of the building and dogs on the south side of the building,” Tiefenbrunn added. “Dog intakes even in a separate building. Those are the dogs that need a couple of days to settle down and be evaluated so they’re usually the loudest barkers.”

In a second building separate from where the animals are living, they’re able to host classes and dog training sessions.

“We can expand the offerings that we have for training and other programs like doing low-cost vaccine clinics,” Tiefenbrunn said. “We now have safe spaces where we can welcome the public for those kinds of things and help take care of animals.”

Along with animals, construction crews are working on bringing in X-Ray machines and other technology from the Urbana facility. They’re working on adding greenery on the outside and adding finishing touches in the near future.

You’ll be able to check it out for yourself soon. The Humane Society will have a soft opening next week, and a grand opening after that.

If you’re interested in volunteering, more of those options will be available soon. Keep an eye on their social media and website for more details.