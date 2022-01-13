What is the Betty White Challenge and how can you participate?

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, social media users came up with a new challenge to honor the legendary actress on what would’ve been her 100th birthday.

In addition to being an entertainment icon, White was a longtime animal lover and advocate for animal rights. To honor White and her contributions to animal welfare, social media users created the Betty White Challenge.

On Jan. 17 – the day White would’ve turned 100 years old – people are encouraged to donate $5 to an animal shelters or animal rescue groups in their area of residence.

People can participate in the Betty White Challenge by donating to the Champaign County Humane Society. The CCHS will accept donations online, by phone (217-344-7297), by mail and at their shelter in Urbana, located at 1911 East Main Street. Donations made using credit cards, checks and cash will all be accepted.