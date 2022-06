URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials.

“Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday.

If you are interested in adopting small animals such as rabbits, rats or guinea pigs, you are asked to call the adoption department. You can call them at 217-344-7297.