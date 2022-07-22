CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Rain: it’s something Champaign County farmers haven’t seen enough of lately. They’re facing some of the driest conditions in the state, and that could hurt their corn and soybean crops. Luckily, experts say there’s still time for it to be a solid year for them.

“Has the yield been hurt some by the dryness we’ve seen so far? Probably,” U of I crop scientist Emerson Nafziger said.

When it comes to predicting corn and soybean yields this year, Champaign County farmers are scratching their heads.

“I’m sure that there are a lot of producers that are feeling that drought and wondering what kind of crop they’re going to end up with,” U of I climate specialist Duane Friend said.

They’ve been facing a serious drought for weeks. Right now, it’s the worst in Illinois.

“It’s always difficult in years like this because you know there’s somebody not very far away who’s had better conditions than you’ve had,” Nafziger said.

In total, less than an inch of rain fell last month – making it the fourth driest June since 1888. According to Nafziger, that’s “a big deal.”

“It was pretty dire at the Fourth of July, very dry. And the crop was undergoing stress daily,” he said.

But, the recent weather isn’t a death sentence for crops.

“Illinois is a good place to have that because our soil holds so much water that our crops can remain in pretty good shape so at least they don’t die,” Nafziger said.

Even though it’s still unusually dry, the little bit of rain they saw in the last couple of weeks helped.

“It came just at the right time and just in the right amount to sort-of get us over the hump,” he said.

If the county gets more rain soon, Nafziger expects farmers will have normal yields. Plus, the rest of the state has been doing well.

“It’s certainly going to be a good year for both corn and soybeans in Illinois,” he said.

There’s a chance of rain on the horizon, but it still might not be enough for Champaign County. Climate specialist Duane Friend is worried about how dry August might be. Only time will tell what harvests will look like.