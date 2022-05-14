CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Next Saturday marks a special day for the Champaign County History Museum.

On May 21, the museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, and they are inviting the public to join in on the celebration.

Starting Wednesday, over the course of the week, there will be museum open house events from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Thursday night there is a free history talk scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on the life of Able Harwood.

Then on Saturday, the museum open house last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is also offering birthday cake all day, in addition their historic popcorn truck and lemonade shakeups.

Likewise, there are two separate tours scheduled with one being on the theaters of Champaign (10 a.m. & 2 p.m.) and another on downtown Champaign (12 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.)

Tickets are required to attend the event and cost $15 per person, with museum members receiving a $5 discount.