SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Highway Department said they will be ceasing plowing operations for the night.

In a news release, Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue said, “The blowing and drifting coupled with the continuous snow fall is making it dangerous for our snow plow drivers to continue plowing.”

Blue said crews are expected to cease operations until early Tuesday morning.