Champaign County health officials detect COVID-19 variant

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said as your turn comes along, get the COVID-19 vaccine. That may be more important now than ever because a variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Champaign County.

That variant called B117 is more contagious and possibly more deadly than the one we already know of.

Health officials are still trying to figure out exactly how much worse this one is than COVID-19. What we do know is it is 50-70 percent more contagious.

This is not the only variant that exists, but it is the only one detected in Champaign County that we know of.

This B117 is the one that started in the U.K. Variants have also been reported in South Africa, but none of those are here right now.

There are at least eight cases of this variant in Champaign County right now.

“It is not unusual to have mutations of a virus specifically when we are in a pandemic,” said Awais Vaid, CUPH deputy administrator. “It’s affecting millions of people, and a mutation will always happen, and throughout history it has happened.”

Health officials are trying to figure out how much more deadly this new variant is. They said right now, it looks like it is about 2-3 percent deadlier.

The other question is: How effective are the vaccines against this new strain? Both Moderna and Pfizer have confirmed their vaccines will both work against it.

WCIA also checked in with other counties in central Illinois. Macon County officials said they do not have any reported cases of the variant while Vermilion County has one reported case of it right now.