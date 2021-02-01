Champaign County health department to offer COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Essential frontline workers in Champaign County can now get their COVID-19 vaccine.
In a news release, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said those workers are limited to:
- Grocery store workers
- Food & Agriculture workers (Processing, plants, veterinary health, etc.)
- Shelter/Adult Day Care workers
- Manufacturing workers (Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale and other manufactures)
- Public Transit workers
Vaccines will be given this week by appointment only at the former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza in Champaign. To register, call (217) 902-6100. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.