Champaign County health department to offer COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Tuscola parent is warning families to be on the look-out after a man tried to get her son into his vehicle on Monday.

Kathy Wilson said her son was walking home from the near-by school when a man in a gray car pulled over and tried to get the child into his car. "He told him his parents sent him to pick him up," she said in a Facebook post. However, Wilson said her son knew better and got away.