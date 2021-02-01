The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Champaign County health department to offer COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Essential frontline workers in Champaign County can now get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said those workers are limited to:

  • Grocery store workers
  • Food & Agriculture workers (Processing, plants, veterinary health, etc.)
  • Shelter/Adult Day Care workers
  • Manufacturing workers (Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale and other manufactures)
  • Public Transit workers

Vaccines will be given this week by appointment only at the former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza in Champaign. To register, call (217) 902-6100. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.

