Champaign County groups hold community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health organizations around Champaign County are hosting community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will be for residents or those work in Champaign County who fall under Phases 1A and 1B as well as residents aged 16 years and older with underlying health conditions and disabilities. These clinics will be for those who have not yet received their first vaccine dose.

“While current eligibility guidelines include residents age 16 or older with underlying health conditions or disabilities, each vaccination site may vary based on manufacturer’s approval,” said health officials.

Clinics for the week of March 15 will be held at two locations.

At the Rantoul Youth Center on Country Club Lane, they will accept eligible individuals who are aged 18 years and older. You can register online or by calling (217) 892-6844.

At the Meadowbrook Community Church on South Duncan Road, those eligible individuals 18 and older can receive their vaccine. You can register online. They also ask you to complete the form sent in your confirmation email to expedite your appointment.

Officials are asking you to reschedule if you do not feel well the day of your appointment.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.