MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District was recently awarded $726,900 in grant funding by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Museum Capital Grant Program.

This will support the construction of an improved Discovery Garden, replacement greenhouse and program facility at the Museum of the Grand Prairie, located in the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve.

According to officials, the new facility will provide plant production space for the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden, conservatory space open to the public and for programs, restrooms for preserve patrons and indoor/outdoor classroom space for garden interpretation programs.

The facility will improve energy efficiency by replacing the existing 52-year-old, inefficient greenhouse.

Accessibility will also be improved in both the garden and the greenhouse space.

“The funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Museum Capital Grant Program will have a significant impact on our ability to provide services and amenities in the Museum of the Grand Prairie and Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden for Champaign County residents and all preserve patrons,” officials stated.