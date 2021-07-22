Champaign County Fair is in full swing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – After a full year of no festivals, concerts, or fairs. They’re finally coming back.

Gates for the Champaign County fair opened at 4 p.m. for its first day Thursday.

The smell of fresh funnel cake is in the air, and you can hear the rides and people buzzing around.

It’s a great time at the fair, especially after a year off. During COVID, many things were canceled, including the Champaign County Fair.

So, when they had to cancel last year, the board of directors said they would be back bigger and better than ever this year.

People said they met that challenge.

“I think everybody’s excited to be here, you know, after being closed up for so long, everybody’s just excited about being out and doing things,” one fair-goer said.

