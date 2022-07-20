CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Fair is back in Urbana for the 169th year. The fair kicks off this Friday at 9 a.m. with a horse show and will last all of next week.

Fair Vice President Bill Alagna has been working with the fair for the last sixty years. He said that every fair holding makes the year-long preparation worth it.

“We try to aim things to the children – to the youth and they have a great time,” Alagna said. “Then they pester mom and dad to bring them back and then they grow up to be the future of the fair. I just love to see little kids having fun and they sure do when they come to the fair.”

Country singer Cole Swindell, along with Michael Ray and Ashley Cooke, will be performing at the fair on Friday.

2022 Schedule of Events

Friday, July 22 • Preview Night

9:00 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

7:00 p.m. – Cole Swindell with Michael Ray & Ashley Cooke

9:00 p.m. – DJ, Beer Pavilion

Saturday, July 23 • Military Day

9:00 a.m. – Judging for Kesler Hall Exhibits

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Military Day Activities

1:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

6:30 p.m. – Demolition Derby

9:00 p.m. – 3 Gun Whiskey, Beer Pavilion

Sunday, July 24 • Western Day

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

10:00 a.m. – Horse Show

12:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – $25 Unlimited Ride Bracelet

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – FREE Circus Side Shows

12:00 p.m. – Draft Horse Pull

2:00 p.m. – Dave Lumsted Band; Blues Society Blues Jam

4:00 p.m. – Draft Horse Show

Monday, July 25 • Kids Day

8:00 a.m. – Open Swine Show

8:30 a.m. – Open Dairy & Sheep Shows

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Pre-School Rides in Kiddie Land

12:00 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus

5:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

5:00 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus

7:00 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus

Tuesday, July 26 • Senior Citizen Day

8:30 a.m. – Open Beef Show

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Activities for Seniors

1:30 p.m. – Junior Dairy Show

5:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – $25 Unlimited Ride Bracelet

6:00 p.m. – Harness Racing

7:30 p.m. – IL State Fair Karaoke Contest, Memorial Park

Wednesday, July 27 • Livestock Day

8:00 a.m. – Junior Swine Show

8:30 a.m. – Junior Beef & Sheep Shows

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

6:00 p.m. – Motorcycle Races

9:00 p.m. – 8UP Band, Beer Pavilion

Thursday, July 28 • 4H Day

8:15 a.m. – 4-H Livestock Shows

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

1:00 p to 4:00 p.m. – Limited Ride Booklets (Age 3-12)

3:00 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

5:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

7:00 p.m. – Monster Trucks

Friday, July 29

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

​5:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

6:00 p.m. – Dirt Track Racing

8:30 p.m. – Caleb Cook Band, Beer Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 • First Responder Day

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

12:00 p.m. – ITPA Tractor Pull

12:00 p.m. – Carnival Opens

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – $25 Unlimited Ride Bracelet

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Touch-A-Truck

​3:00 p.m. – Kolten Taylor, Beer Pavilion

6:00 p.m. – IPA Tractor & Semi-Truck Pull