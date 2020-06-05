Champaign County Fair called off

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICA) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champaign County Fair Association Board of Directors voted to cancel this year’s fair that was scheduled for July 23-August 1, 2020. This has weighed heavy on our hearts in the days leading up to this decision. After weeks of monitoring and many discussions between our board members and local health officials, we feel it is in the best interest of the county, vendors, exhibitors, staff, and fairgoers.

We are heartbroken as we had a great week planned for you and look forward to being back, bigger and better in 2021. We will be ready to make up for our lost time with all those who love the county fair as much as we do!

For those who already purchased concert tickets, please know that refunds will be offered and information on obtaining your refund will be available in the coming weeks.

We look forward to hosting events in the future and strongly encourage all guests who plan on attending to practice CDC hygiene guidelines. We will continue to keep our community members informed of any changes or updates. We are all in this together!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our board president, Bill Alagna, at the Fair Office. We pray that everyone stays safe admis (sic) the COVID-19 outbreak and that we can all get back to a normal sooner than later.