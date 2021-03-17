Champaign County Early Childhood Education teacher named ‘Teacher of the Year’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Early Childhood Education program was honored as “Teacher of the Year.” That award is given through the Illinois Head Start Association.

Pre-K teacher Jennifer Feeney was awarded with the honor. Officials said she is the first member of the program to ever earn that recognition.

“Jennifer’s hard work has not gone unnoticed,” said IHSA Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl. “I, for one, have enjoyed watching her videos on Facebook and am amazed as how creative she is. On behalf of the IHSA Board of Directors, we offer our congratulations.”

RPC officials said that at the start of the pandemic, they created a Facebook group to help teachers, staff and families in the program keep in touch.

“She cares for every child and wants the best future for them,” said Early Childhood Education Director Brandi Granse. “Jennifer takes her role as a teacher very seriously and performs her best every day. Throughout the pandemic, she even learned a new way to reach her students by creating videos of lessons, taking virtual field trips to various locations, reading stories, and singing songs as if the children were in front of her. Jennifer is very deserving of this award and I am so happy she was recognized.”