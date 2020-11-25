Champaign County Democrats host grab and go Thanksgiving dinner

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Thanksgiving dinners are normally a sit-down affair, but that’s not possible in a community setting because of COVID-19. So, Champaign County Democrats came up with a grab and go dinner, instead.

They handed out premade, traditional Thanksgiving dinners Tuesday night at the IMC to the homeless. The group had money set aside from their Spring dinner that was virtual. They weren’t able to invite people to that one because of the pandemic, so they wanted to find a way for people to still have a Thanksgiving meal, but still follow guidelines.

“It is important right now for the community to try to do what we can,” said Rep. Carol Ammons, Champaign County Democratic Party Chair. “I think all across our state we’ve seen people helping with coats, helping with daycare for the children, people are doing all kinds of things to try and help during COVID. I think this is one of those things that our committee came up with that we wanted to help.”

Champaign County Democrats limited the number of volunteers to ten people to help keep numbers down. Figure A.T.E Catering and Neil Street Blues provided food for the event.