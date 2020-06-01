Champaign County Crime Stoppers Wanted Subject: Coreyon Duncan

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Coreyon Duncan. He’s wanted on $2 million bond for attempted first degree murder/aggravated battery with a firearm.

Duncan is a 31-year old man, black, 5’11”, 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1907 Meadow Drive, Champaign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com