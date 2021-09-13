Champaign County Crime Stoppers looks for tips on catalytic converter thefts

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several catalytic converters were stolen around Champaign County and now officers want information about those who took them.

In a news release, officers with Champaign County Crime Stoppers said the parts were taken throughout August.

August 13 – 15: Four catalytic converters taken from vehicles at Gordyville in Gifford.

August 22 – 24: Several converters taken from the Village of Savoy

August 25: Converter stolen at Maranatha Baptist Church in Rantoul (Suspects were an unknown person as well as a man. They were last seen in a tan/brown Honda sedan)

August 28: Two suspects went into the parking lot of Serra Subaru in Savoy. They tried to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The suspects were a man and woman. They were seen in a Buick Rendezvous with damage to the headlight on the front passenger side.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or submit a tip online.