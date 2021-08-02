Champaign County Crime Stoppers looks for information on stolen semi parts

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding damaged semi trucks and parts stolen off of them.

In a news release, officials said that on July 22, suspects removed valve stems from 40 semi-trucks in the parking lot of CIT on Leverett Road in Champaign. They stated the damage done to the tires was estimated at around $4,000.

The Champaign location was not the only CIT location affected. Prior to going there, the suspects stole 36 semi tires from the Troy location. Those tires were valued at $15,000, according to officers. “Video captured the suspects using a Penske rental truck to transport the stolen tires.”

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.