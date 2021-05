CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help with an assault investigation.

It happened in front of One Stop Food & Liquor on North Neil Street in Champaign on May 5. Police said the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by the man. He had a gun. He tried to pull the trigger, but it did not go off. Police said he ended up running away.



Photos provided by Champaign County Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, call Champaign Police or the Champaign County Crime Stoppers.