Champaign County COVID-19 cases up by 1

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said Friday the number of COVID-19 positive residents in the county has increased by 1, up to 11 cases total.

The newest case is a woman in her 50s, according to a CUPHD press release.

Officials said the virus is “circulating among the local community and infecting people who are not sure how or where they were infected, we all should consider ourselves at risk for exposure to COVID-19.”

As of Friday, Carle Foundation Hospital will begin on-site COVID-19 testing for approved patients, officials said. Testing is still limited at the guidance of state health officials.

“What this means for patients is faster results – not just for Carle patients – but for all. As more hospitals are capable of local testing, it reduces strain on state and commercial labs,” said Kayla Banks, Carle vice president of Quality and Infection Prevention.

The approved testing criteria remains the same following current Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidance. Currently, approved COVID-19 tests state and commercial labs processing times vary greatly based on volume. Demand still far outweighs today’s supply capacity.

