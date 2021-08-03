Champaign County coroner releases name of woman killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 42-year-old Johanna P. Cowart-Williams was pronounced around 2:30 a.m. at an Urbana hospital. This comes after she was shot multiple times while inside her house near West Church Street and North Goodwin Avenue.
An autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday.
Authorities are continuing to investigate this crime.