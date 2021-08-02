Champaign County coroner releases name of man killed in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a Sadorus man who died after a car crash near Ivesdale.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 41-year-old Larry Driggers was pronounced dead at a hospital in Urbana on Sunday night.

Northrup stated Driggers was driving when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersections of county roads 200 North and 200 East in Sadorus Township. He hit another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Driggers died from multiple blunt force injuries that he got during the crash, according to the coroner. Toxicology results are pending.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office as well as the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this crash.