Champaign County coroner releases name of 19-year-old killed in shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the name of a 19-year-old who died after a shooting Wednesday night.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner, of Rantoul, was pronounced dead at an Urbana hospital after she had been taken there for treatment. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Northrup stated an inquest may be held at a later date.

Officers said the teenager was shot in the neck near Kenwood Drive and White Street in Champaign. Their preliminary investigation indicated a dispute in an apartment complex courtyard led to her getting shot.

Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this crime

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story