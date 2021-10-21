Champaign County coroner releases name of 19-year-old killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the name of a 19-year-old who died after a shooting Wednesday night.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner, of Rantoul, was pronounced dead at an Urbana hospital after she had been taken there for treatment. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Northrup stated an inquest may be held at a later date.

Officers said the teenager was shot in the neck near Kenwood Drive and White Street in Champaign. Their preliminary investigation indicated a dispute in an apartment complex courtyard led to her getting shot.

Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this crime