CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is stepping down from his role after nearly 20 years, and is starting the next phase of his career with the Mahomet-Seymour school district.

He will be the new buildings and grounds director. There is no set time for him to make the transition yet, but he said he is confident the department will be in good hands when he goes.

“I just have to finish up some paperwork and I have to close out some unfinished things here at the county before I transition,” Northrup said. “At that point, my chief deputy will probably be acting interim coroner until someone can be appointed by the board under the rules or the election laws.”

Northrup said he will miss some parts of the job — but he won’t miss the late-night, on-call hours.