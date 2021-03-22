Champaign County coroner identifies woman killed after hit by car

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a 77-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a car last week.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said Carol Leisure was ran over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gibson City Dollar General on Thursday. She was taken to an Urbana hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Saturday indicated Leisure died from blunt force trauma after being ran over, according to Northrup.

The Gibson City Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident that led to Leisure’s death.