CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a Villa Grove man he said died after a crash near Ogden.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 39-year-old Ezekiel Short III was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. on November 14. The coroner stated Short “died from blunt force injuries he received when he was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.”

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this crash.