Champaign County coroner identifies man shot in chest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a 28-year-old man shot in the chest Tuesday night.

In a news release, Northrup said Corey A. Birlet was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. at an Urbana hospital. Officers stated Birlet was shot in the chest near North Neil Street and Edgebrook Drive in Champaign.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner. Champaign Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this crime.