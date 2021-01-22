Champaign County coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a Gibson City man killed in a crash Thursday night near Dewey.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 26-year-old Samuel Johnson was driving his vehicle west on 3000 North near 1100 East when the car crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The people in the other car were taken to the hospital.

An autopsy for Johnson is scheduled for Friday. Northrup said an inquest may be held at a later date.

The crash is still under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.