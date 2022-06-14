CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a man killed in a crash last week.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kirby and Mattis avenues on June 9. The vehicle was westbound on Kirby when it approached the intersection, veered to the north and hit a utility pole. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to veer.

Northrup stated 32-year-old Marcus J. Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Thomas died from blunt force trauma to the chest. Toxicology results are pending.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.