Champaign County coroner identifies man killed in crash along Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near U.S. Route 45 and East Leverett Road in Somer Township. Coroner Duane Northrup said John Reitmeier, of St. Joseph, was killed in that crash.

Northrup said Reitmeier was driving east on Leverett Road when his car was hit by another vehicle traveling south on Route 45.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office as well as the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.