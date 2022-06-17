CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a man killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Thursday.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North in Stanton Township. The coroner stated 27-year-old Caleb Huls was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicated Huls was driving northbound on 2200E when he rear-ended a vehicle with his car. “Mr. Huls died from blunt force trauma he sustained during the crash,” said Northrup. Toxicology results are pending.

This crash is still under investigation.