CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday.

Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.

Vargas’s vehicle then hit a semi-tractor trailer.

An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 9.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the situation.