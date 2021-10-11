URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the name of a Danville man who died in a shooting over the weekend.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 20-year-old Adrian Watson, Jr. was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the hospital. He died after being shot multiple times near South Smith Road and East Washington Street. Northrup said an autopsy will be performed Monday.

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to Watson’s death. Authorities are continuing to investigate this crime.