Champaign County Coroner identifies Danville man killed after fight with son

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man killed after being in a fight has been identified.

In a news release, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man was 55-year-old Robert E. Bryant. “Preliminary autopsy results indicate Mr. Bryant died from blunt force trauma of the head,” said Northrup.

This comes after Danville Police said Bryant had an argument with his son, Darrius Bryant, on Wednesday near National Avenue and Williams Street. The argument led to a physical fight. Robert was knocked unconscious.

He was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment. He died on Thursday.

Darrius Bryant was arrested. He faces charges of murder and aggravated battery.

Danville Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this matter.