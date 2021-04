CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a Chicago woman who died after a crash Wednesday morning along I-57.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 52-year-old Kimberly Lewis died at an Urbana hospital after being transported there following the crash near Tolono. An autopsy has been scheduled for April 16.

Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.