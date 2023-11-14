CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in Champaign County will have another place to drop off their ballots next year.

Champaign County Clerk & Recorder Aaron Ammons, with the help of the Champaign Park District, cut the ribbon Tuesday morning for a new ballot drop box at the Martens Center. The Champaign fitness center on the north side opened last year.

The Martens Center joins 12 other places throughout the county with ballot drop-off boxes, including the Illini Union, Rantoul Village Hall, Savoy Recreation Center, and Mahomet Public Library.

Ammons said he chose to place the ballot box there because it’s a highly visible and popular location, and called the Martens Center a “jewel of the community”.

“Our office wants to bring as much attention to your ability to vote-by-mail as we possible can,” Ammons said.

Illinois’ next election is the 2024 primary on March 19. The first day a resident can request a mail-in ballot for the election is December 20.

More information about voting by mail in Champaign County can be found on Ammons’ website.