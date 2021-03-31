Champaign County Chamber of Commerce: Over 100,000 free masks available after donation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After a generous donation, officials with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce said there are over 100,000 masks available for free.

The masks are available for both local businesses and individuals, said chamber officials in a Facebook post. “You can pick up any quantity of masks you need for your business…,” said the chamber.

Those masks can be picked up up at the following locations:

Champaign County Chamber of Commerce303 W. Kirby Avenue, Champaign9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mon-Fri.) (Call ahead at (217) 359-1791)
Champaign County Economic Development CorporationLocated outside Illini Plaza – 1817 S. Neil Street, Champaign7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)
Brookens Administrative Center1776 E. Washington Street, Urbana8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)
Village of Mahomet503 E. Main Street, Mahomet8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)
Champaign Center Partnership301 N. Neil Street (Floor 4), Champaign8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)
Village of Savoy – Municipal Center611 N. Dunlap Avenue, Savoy8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development1307 N. Mattis Avenue, Champaign10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)

“It is critical that we continue enforcing masks, and promote testing to keep our community safe,” said officials.

