Champaign County celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–On Sunday, Champaign County hosted it’s 20th Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration. The annual event was held virtually this year.

This year’s celebration was centered around taking a stand for what’s right, regardless of politics or popularity. The keynote speaker was Rev. Dr. William Barber. He delivered a sermon that drew parallels to three distinct periods of American history.

He talked about how post Civil War reconstruction, the Southern Strategy after the Civil Rights Movement, and even how politics today can reinforce some of the darkest aspects of the country.

He says today is the latest chapter in an ongoing battle to determine who we are as a country.

“This moment that we’re in, it’s not about if a party is possible,” Barber said. “…but whether America is possible. Whether we choose chaos or community.”

The program also featured several award recipients focused around humanitarian outreach, community service and outstanding achievement.

Throughout the County, there will be several events dedicated to honoring Dr. King’s legacy. You can find some of the events below:

-University of Illinois 2021 MLK Event Calendar

–Civil Rights in Champaign County: A Panel Discussion From the Past

-MLK Day Freedom Book Drive

-MLK Day Read-Aloud, “Child of the Civil Rights Movement,”