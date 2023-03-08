CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County African American Heritage Trail unveiled its new Frederick Douglass sign today.

It recognizes the famous publisher and abolitionist’s first visit to the city in 1869. He spoke about self-made men to a crowd at Barrett Hall located above One Main Plaza. Members said it took two years of digging through archives, records, and books to get the information they needed.

Co-Chair Angela Rivers said it was worth it to make sure a piece of African American history is remembered.

“It’s not just talking about our family,” Rivers said. “We’re talking about the other families. Those are the first families that also came here and families that came here and became very significant. It’s about a black businessman who came here with nothing and became, in their own right, wealthy.”

Barbara Suggs-Mason’s family lineage in the area dates back to the 1800s. She said it’s important to tell stories of great African American politicians, business leaders, and people who lived in the county.

“I don’t think people in the community understood the rich history that African Americans have in this county,” Suggs-Mason said. “This is just one. This is 1869, the census that recorded African Americans was in 1850. So, there is a history here.”

The Frederick Douglass sign is one of 20 that will be posted throughout Champaign County. The group is also organizing a fundraiser to revitalize Skelton Park. Donation information can be found here.