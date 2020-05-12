Champaign County adds one new COVID-related death

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County is marking its youngest COVID-19 related death, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said Tuesday.

The newest death — bringing the county’s total to seven — was a woman in her 40s who had underlying health conditions when she contracted the virus, administrator Julie Pryde said.

Also on Tuesday, CUPHD officials said 10 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the county.

That pushes the county’s cumulative total to 308 cases — of which 146 are still considered “active,” according to CUPHD’s tracking.

Three people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; nearly 6,000 tests have been administered by CUPHD to-date.