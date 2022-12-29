Update 3:30pm

Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak.

Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on Thursday morning.

The Champaign Fire Department performed a sweep to make sure everyone was out of the building, and also ran air tests throughout the store to monitor air safety.

Wistafke confirmed the evacuation was not a threat to public safety.

The store remains closed at this time, and Wistafke is unsure when the store will reopen to the public.