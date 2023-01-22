CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far.

All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703.

Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.”

“How do we all come together how do we all make a change, and stand for safety I think is something that everybody could go for and could belong to,” said Mike Namoff, event sponsor.

Namoff says in order to do that, the community needs a good relationship with law enforcement.

“It’s really good to show support, it all leads to safety, the victory over violence, we all need to be doing something,” said Namoff

A message that Amber Oberheim agrees with.

“It’s about keeping people in our community and communities across the united states safe,” said Oberheim, wife of fallen officer Chris Oberheim.

Which is why Bash for the Badge is supporting Oberheim’s organization. She started it after her husband died in the line of duty.

“He would be humbled, he would say like this is all happening after I died?” said Oberheim. “He would have a hard time I think accepting the fact that his life meant more to a lot of people, it wasn’t just about us.”

Oberheim says all the money raised from the event will go towards supporting their mission.

“Our next big adventure is sponsoring officers to go to Paws and Stripes in Florida to adopt therapy dogs,” said Oberheim.

Paws and Stripes take dogs from shelters and inmates at the county jail trains the dogs for 12 weeks, and they any first responder can adopt a therapy dog to bring back to their department.

“It’s a win for the dogs, its a win for the officer or first responder that adopts them, its a win for the inmates because it gives them some training and purpose while they are in jail and its a win for the community because they get to keep the benefit of such great animals,” said Oberheim.

In December of 2021, Oberheim and her daughters visited the facility not knowing they would soon be coming home with their own therapy dog, Obie.

They have taken him to schools and first responders all over Central Illinois, and hope to do more community visits soon.

“And even the victims of violent crimes women and children, it’s amazing to see these dogs go to work and see the value they can bring and comfort they can bring in ways that humans can’t,” said Oberheim.

Rector Construction will be matching the first $15,000 in donations from the evening.