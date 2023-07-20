CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers, local leaders and community members gathered at the champaign public library to find solutions to the constant gun violence.

Last week’s deadly shooting at a Champaign Parking lot prompted dozens of people to meet at the Champaign Library to discuss ideas and solutions to stop the gun fire. Some of those suggestions included better engagement with kids, adult mediation and more activities in the community.

CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative member and Community Engagement Specialist Angela Worthey knows first hand the domino effect violence like this can have on people in the community.

“I just want to see my community heal,” Worthey said. “ so, I’m out here trying to do everything I can.”

Worthey lost friends and family to shootings—including her nephew, Scott Roth, who died 2019. She said these meetings are crucial and wants to honor her nephew’s memory.

“I have to say I’m making him proud,” Worthey said. “I promised his mother, the day of his passing, that I would not let his death be in vain.“

CU TRI member Alexander Heath recalled the lasting impact burying a loved one had on him and other families.

“It’s very stressful, hurtful,” heath said. “we got a lot of emotions going on.”

Heath and community members hope to see more gatherings like this in the future along with more programming for kids like after school activities and adults stepping up to be role models.

“This meeting is to curve it with good information,” Heath said. “It helps me feel better about how the community is going forward with gun violence, trying to make everything back to normal.”