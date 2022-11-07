CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month.

Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives.

A family friend says the boy is still recovering in a St. Louis hospital.

DJ Silkee played at Neil Street Blues. Organizers asked for $10 at the door. Proceeds will help cover medical expenses.

“Just continue to uplift our family in prayers and for everybody to just pray for Lamondre because he does need it, and even in this time he is in very high spirits,” said Laneice Davis, Lamondre’s sister.

Davis said donations are appreciated.