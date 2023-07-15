CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds gathered downtown for the return of Champaign’s street fest.

The summer event closes streets and invites community members to experience live music, food and entertainment. It’s free to the public and open to all ages. People we talked to said the festival is a great way to meet others in the city. Nine-year-old Tariah Henderson has been going for three and loves everything the festival has to offer.

“There’s barbecue, there’s ice cream, there’s music,” Henderson. “You can walk around with your family and enjoy spending time with your family.”

Mayor Deb Fienen agrees.

“Street fest is an opportunity to get out downtown with your friends,” Fienen said. “To really take advantage of the fact that we have local restaurants, bars and vendors. And just enjoy this gorgeous summer evening.”