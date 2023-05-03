CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The weather radio signal for Champaign County is close to being restored.

High winds damaged the antenna and cable in February.

The National Weather Service called the damage catastrophic and rare. Work could be finished by the end of the day Thursday, but if they’re lucky, they can have it up by Wednesday.

“The severe weather alerts go out over our weather radios, and when people aren’t able to get them, you know it’s pretty important,” said Mark Stacey, National Weather Service Electronic Analyst, “It’s really good timing that they’re here today because we don’t have any severe weather expected anytime soon and hopefully [the signal] will be back on air when it does finally arrive.”

In the meantime, he suggests staying informed in other ways. One of those ways is our WCIA3 Weather app.