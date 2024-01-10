URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With dangerously cold temperatures expected to hit Central Illinois this weekend, the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office wants to make sure no one is without sufficient heat or shelter.

The office posted a helpful list of warming centers and shelters in Champaign-Urbana that can be utilized by those in need:

Warming Centers

In addition to the options below, public buildings such as libraries and government facilities also function as warming centers during normal business hours.

Salvation Army Daytime Warming Center

2212 North Market Street, Champaign

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please note that capacity may be limited.

Options for Homeless Veterans

Call 217-278-9897 for warming center options.

Shelters

Strides Low Barrier Shelter

70 East Washington Street, Champaign

Daytime Services: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 217-819-4569

Homeless Verification Services and ID Services only available for those using shelter services.

Strides is a low-barrier shelter, meaning it is available for anyone and everyone (18+) and does not require a background check. However, clients must disclose their history and physical capabilities, and case managers are automatically assigned to each occupant. Extra beds are added in the event of extreme low temperatures.

CU at Home

309 South Neil Street, Champaign

Contact: 217-819-4569

Homeless Verification Services and ID Services only available for individuals using shelter services.

CU at Home is a mid-barrier shelter, meaning space availability is more exclusive. The shelter allows a capacity of eight women and sixteen men ages 18 and up. There is a small amount of wiggle room for overflow. Occupants can stay for 18 months maximum.

Clients must disclose their history and physical capabilities. Each participant receives a private space and a close involvement with case management. Intakes can only be made with CU at Home staff during office hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by calling 217-819-4569.

Salvation Army Transitional Housing

Contact: 217-373-7832

The Salvation Army’s Transitional Housing Program helps those over 18 years old who are both temporarily displaced and chronically homeless. Guests must have a Homeless Verification and be employed as Champaign County residents. They must also have a stable house plan made within 90 days of program entry, have no evictions within the last 5 years and be able to save 30% of their income towards deposits.

Emergency Shelter for Families with Children

Contact: homeless-services@ccrcp.org or 217-328-3313 to have an email sent on your behalf.

There are no Homeless Verification Services or ID Services.

The Emergency Shelter for Families allows space for Champaign County families with parents ages 18 and up and children under 18, as well as expecting parents in their last trimester of pregnancy.

Households hold six people maximum. So long as occupants stay involved in case management services, they may stay in weekly increments of up to 30 days.

Crisis Nursery

Contact: Call 217-337-2730 or Text 217-636-4221

24 hours

Crisis Nursery is open everyday, 24/7. They provide emergency-based services to children from birth to six years of age. The shelter offers home visits, playgroups, support groups, case management and parenting education. Resources such as diapers, formula and clothing are also made available.

Families with Urbana School Children

Requires referral by Urbana School Counselor or Crisis Nursery.

Homeless Verification Services and ID Services only available for individuals using shelter services.

For families within the Urbana School District or Crisis Nursery, Cunningham Township offers a 30 to 90-day program. A maximum of eight families are able to participate at a time, so there is a needs-based waitlist. Program duration depends on participation in case management services and actively working towards finding stable housing.