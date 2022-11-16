URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week.

Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class.

The school district says the threats came in emails from an unidentified source.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says one way to stop these kinds of threats is emphasizing how tough the penalties can be. She says a threat to a school could be charged as a Class X felony for making a terrorist threat.

That punishment can be up to 30 years in prison. Another possible charge could be disorderly conduct. That could get someone up to three years in prison.

If a conviction is handed down in juvenile court, the sentence stands until the offender turns 21 years old.

“Even if there is absolutely no realistic plan that someone is going to carry out, even if they are doing it to shut the school down for the day, the repercussions what the schools have to go through, the parents, the students, all the authorities, the community itself, this is a very significant situation,” said Rietz.

There is also a provision in state statute that allows for reimbursement for the public safety officers responding to the threat.