URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney has released a final report on her review of a standoff in St. Joseph that left a man dead on the Fourth of July.

In her report, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she found no evidence of inappropriate use of force by law enforcement in the shooting death of Randy Jackson. Given his actions and their threatening nature toward law enforcement, Rietz said the decision of an Illinois State Trooper to fire his weapon at Jackson was “reasonable and legally justified.”

Rietz said the standoff started when Jackson, wanted in Iowa for two shootings on July 3, was found in Vermilion County later that day. He fled from officers and led them on a pursuit into Champaign County, at times reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Concerned about safety, officers terminated the pursuit and started a search of St. Joseph for Jackson.

Jackson was later found in a garage at 11:37 p.m. and he refused to exit. Rietz said that over the next six hours, Jackson repeatedly stated that he was armed and threatened to kill the officers present. Officers also heard mechanical noises that, in their training and experience, they recognized as a gun being modified.

Jackson finally exited the garage at 5:30 a.m. on July 4, doing so in what Rietz called a “rapid or aggressive manner…angling his body to conceal a hand behind a leg.” An Illinois State Trooper on the scene observed that Jackson appeared to have a gun in his hand, yelled their observation to others, and ordered Jackson to drop the object. He did not.

Another trooper, identified as Trooper Hedges, saw a nickel-colored object that appeared to be a revolver. Hedges reported seeing Jackson move in “an erratic fashion and with a bizarre expression.” When Jackson moved to present the object in his hand in a threatening manner, Rietz said Hedges believed Jackson was about fire on him or other officers.

Hedges fired his service weapon, shooting Jackson and causing him to drop the object in his hand. It was not a gun, but rather an emergency car tool designed to break windows, apparently taken from a car inside the garage. It had a nickel finish, a handgrip similar to a gun’s handgrip and a “horizontal perturbance” that appeared consistent with a short-barreled gun.

Jackson was taken by law enforcement to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 6 a.m.

The events of the standoff were investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigations. The evidence, reports and witness statements were submitted to Rietz for review upon completion of the investigation.

“In the current circumstances, there is no evidence to support a conclusion of inappropriate use of force by law enforcement, “Rietz said. “Insofar as Jackson mad [sic] a peaceful apprehension impossible, and emerged from the garage holding an object reasonably believed to be a deadly weapon, Trooper Hedges’ decision to discharge his own firearm was reasonable and legally justifiable.”

Rietz also said it is worth noting that Jackson’s actions could be reasonably interpreted as designed to cause an officer to fire at him. There was no reason, she said, for Jackson to take the window-punch in his hand, refuse to drop it when ordered or wield it in a threatening manner, except to cause an officer to believe he was armed and intending to open fire.

Rietz’s full report, including a detailed summary of events, can be viewed below. It does contain strong language.